46,500 Ghanaians to Benefit from KSrelief’s Clean Water Initiative



Accra: Approximately 46,500 people across various communities in Ghana are set to benefit from a life-changing water project funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).





According to Ghana News Agency, as part of the initiative, 12 out of a targeted 14 boreholes have already been successfully drilled in communities including Jamasi, Agona, Atebubu, Ejisu, Kintampo, and Hemang. The project comprises nine hand-pumped and five solar-powered boreholes, offering a sustainable solution to persistent water challenges in these communities.





For many of these communities, the arrival of clean and reliable water sources marks a major turning point. In Bipoa Mangoase, a small community in the Sekyere South District, residents previously had no dependable access to safe drinking water and often resorted to fetching water from unsafe sources deep within nearby bushes. “We are very happy this water project has brought relief to us. My family and I will no longer drink unsafe water,” Adiza Yussifu, a local resident, stated.





In parts of Jamasi, the situation was equally dire, with residents depending on water from private homes-an option that wasn’t always accessible. Students, workers, and mothers often struggled to find water for their daily needs. The commissioning of the new borehole in Jamasi was, therefore, met with widespread appreciation. Mr. Owusu Yeboah Kingsley, Assembly Member for Jamasi Estate Electoral Area, praised the KSrelief Centre for its timely intervention. “The water situation here was really serious, so we are deeply grateful to the organization for coming to our aid,” he said.





Mr. Ishmael Mohammed Kamil, Executive Director of Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, the implementing partner of the project, explained that the initiative aims to drastically reduce water scarcity in underserved communities. “Our goal is to support villages that continue to struggle with access to potable water,” he noted. He said two years ago, 52 boreholes were constructed across the country, and that the target was to add 14 more this year. Mr. Kamil commended KSrelief for its continued commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable populations in Ghana. He also called on government and community leaders to assist by providing suitable lands for future water infrastructure projects.





Since its inception, the project has made a meaningful impact, offering hope and dignity to thousands who no longer need to rely on unsafe water sources.

