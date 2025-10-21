35 Soldiers Graduate from Basic Commandos Course at Barwah Barracks



Tamale: A total of 35 soldiers from the Ghana Army’s Special Operations Brigade have graduated from the Basic Commandos Course 1-25, held at the 69 Airborne Force, Barwah Barracks in Tamale. This rigorous training, which commenced in July, involved select participants from the 69 Airborne Force and the 64 Infantry Regiment. It marked the first joint commando training conducted under the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade’s command.

According to Ghana News Agency, Brigadier General Richard Kainyi Mensah, Commander of the Ghana Army Special Operations Brigade, lauded the graduating soldiers for their resilience, courage, and commitment during the ceremony. He emphasized the significance of the occasion, noting it as a transformation of soldiers into warriors with extraordinary resilience and tactical skills. The Basic Commandos Course, known for its demanding nature, aims to push both physical and mental limits through tasks such as long-range patrols and survival operations.

Brigadier General Mensah highl

ighted that out of the 39 soldiers who started the course, 36 successfully completed it, with one participant currently in Egypt for the Basic Parachute Jumping Course. The joint training initiative was part of a strategic effort to enhance interoperability between the 69 Airborne Force and the 64 Infantry Regiment. He urged the graduates to embody discipline, mission focus, and loyalty, as they are now ready to be deployed under any conditions.

The ceremony also saw recognition of Second Lieutenant Ebo Amoyaw Lartey as the Overall Best Commando, acknowledged for his mental resilience and leadership. Brigadier General Franklyn Worlanyo Agbebo, General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, commended the graduates for their endurance and mental toughness, stressing the importance of a mindset committed to excellence and teamwork.

The event was attended by senior military officers, families, and guests, who celebrated the achievements of the new commandos and witnessed a display of their tactical skills.