33-Year-Old Farmer Wins Top Honor in Sissala East.



Mwanduanu: Mr. Fuseini Bahua, a 33-year-old farmer from Mwanduanu, has been crowned the best Sissala East Municipal farmer. He received a motor tricycle, wellington boots, a cutlass, a bar of soap, and a piece of cloth as prizes for his achievements.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Bahua managed a diversified farm that included 40 acres of maize, 15 acres of soybeans, 20 acres of sesame, and three acres of yam. In addition to crop farming, he also reared cattle, sheep, and goats. His success was attributed to meticulous record-keeping, regular engagement with agricultural extension agents, and the use of animal droppings from his livestock as manure. Beyond his farming endeavors, Mr. Bahua contributed to his community by providing credit support to fellow farmers.

The 40th-anniversary celebration of Farmer’s Day, held in Mwanduanu, focused on the theme ‘Building climate resilient agriculture for sustainable food security.’ Mr. Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, emphasized

the importance of strengthening farming practices in response to climate change. He urged farmers to register online for the planting for food and jobs phase II to access support and encouraged them to be anti-bushfire advocates as the harmattan season approached.

Mr. Batong highlighted the impact of partnerships in transforming the agricultural landscape in Sissala East, citing initiatives like the Savannah Agriculture Value Chain Development Programme (SADEP), which supported 1,000 farmers with subsidies and essential inputs. Additionally, training programs were provided to 1,200 farmers, primarily women, to enhance their farming skills.

Other initiatives mentioned included the Savannah Investment Programme, the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (Ghaap), the Community Livelihood Improvement Project (CLIP), and the USAID RING II. Mr. Salifu Mahama, the Director of the Department of Agriculture, called for increased resources, infrastructure, and knowledge to support farmers and build a robust and

sustainable agricultural sector.

The competition’s first runner-up was Yussif Alidu Ambra from Kong, followed by Mr. Richard Bommie Fuowie from Nankpawie as the second runner-up. They received a motorcycle, a knapsack sprayer, wellington boots, a piece of cloth, a cutlass, and urea fertilizer. The best woman farmer award went to Madam Batong Nafisah from Mwanduanu, who received a deep freezer, a knapsack sprayer, wellington boots, a piece of cloth, GHS500 cash from Warc Ghana, and urea fertilizer.

Mr. Marifa Alhassan Huoru, the Assembly member for the Mwanduanu electoral area, requested the establishment of a police post to address security concerns in the area. Meanwhile, Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala East constituency, appealed for peace during the upcoming electioneering period.