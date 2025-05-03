24-Year-Old Farmer Remanded Over Daughter’s Death

Nkwanta: A 24-year-old farmer, Wisabu Kwame, has been remanded in custody for two weeks by the Nkwanta South Magistrate Court over the alleged murder of his five-year-old daughter. The incident occurred on April 27, 2025, in Pawa, a farming community in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Police prosecutor, Detective Bright Nkansah, stated that Kwame beat the child until she fell unconscious after she defaecated on herself while they were on the farm. The child was rushed to a nearby health centre and later referred to the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The court, presided over by Mr. George Valentine Arhine, ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. The remand of Kwame will allow the law enforcement agency to gather more evidence and conduct a comprehensive investigation to aid prosecution.