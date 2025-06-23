17 Killed in Deadly Clashes in Chad



N’Djamena: At least 17 people died Thursday evening in clashes in Chad, local authorities and media said Friday. The clashes took place in the village of Oregomel, located in the Mayo-Kebbi West province in the southwest of the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, most of the victims were women and children. Local media reported that 16 others sustained injuries during the violent confrontations, with fighters wielding machetes and clubs. The tragic incident has drawn attention to the ongoing issues of intercommunal violence in the region.





On Friday, Abdelmanane Khatab, the government’s general delegate to the province of Mayo-Kebbi West, announced measures aimed at curbing insecurity in the province following a visit to Oregomel. His visit came in the wake of an emergency security meeting convened by Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, highlighting the urgency of the situation.





Intercommunal clashes are not uncommon in Chad and are typically fueled by disputes over land and political differences. Since May, more than 50 people have lost their lives in similar clashes across the country, as reported by local media. The government and local authorities are under increasing pressure to address these recurring conflicts and improve security for their citizens.

