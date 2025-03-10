General

Zonta Club of Accra Urges Formation of Women Groups to Boost Representation in Decision-Making

Comments Off on Zonta Club of Accra Urges Formation of Women Groups to Boost Representation in Decision-Making


Accra: The Zonta Club of Accra has advocated for the establishment of women associations to enhance female representation in decision-making roles within Ghana. This call comes as a response to the ongoing challenge of underrepresentation of women at decision-making tables, despite legislative efforts.



According to Ghana News Agency, the Zonta Club issued a statement on International Women’s Day and Zonta Rose Day on March 8, highlighting the government’s commitment to gender inclusion through the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act. However, the statement emphasized that significant gaps remain, with women still underrepresented in leadership positions.



The statement stressed the importance of intentionally creating women groups within institutions and professional bodies to groom more women for leadership roles. It highlighted the persistent challenge of achieving gender equality and breaking the glass ceiling, despite years of advocacy and legislative advancements.



The Zonta Club reaffirmed its dedication to the Zonta Girls Education Project, focusing on increasing the number of scholarship beneficiaries, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). This initiative aims to prepare more girls to meet national demands and opportunities.



The Club also acknowledged the efforts of women who contributed to the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law and celebrated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s achievement as the first female Vice President of Ghana, serving as an inspiration for women across the nation.

