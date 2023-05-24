The United States (US) Embassy has announced the selection of 16 participants from eight regions in Namibia for the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

The six-week professional development programme, hosted by college and university campuses across the United States, will help fellows develop their leadership skills through academic study, workshops, mentoring, networking with US leaders, and collaboration with local community members.

The embassy in a press release yesterday said the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which was established in 2014, is the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and reflects the United States’ commitment to investing in Africa’s future.

YALI was founded in 2010 to assist young Africans in promoting economic growth and prosperity, strengthening democratic governance, and enhancing peace and security across Africa, according to the statement.

“The Mandela Washington Fellowship has brought together approximately 6 000 young leaders from countries in Sub-Saharan Africa since 2014,” it said.

In June, 28 educational institutions in 20 states and the District of Columbia will host Leadership Institutes for about 700 Mandela Washington Fellows.

To date, the US Embassy in Namibia has sent over 140 young leaders to the US to engage in the programme.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency