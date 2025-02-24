Pastor Appeals to Christians to Intensify Evangelism Drive



Accra: Elder Theophilus Dorgbetor, National Men’s Ministry Leader of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) Ghana, has called upon Christians to amplify their efforts in evangelism to win more souls for the Kingdom of God. He emphasized that it is God’s will for the entire world to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ and be saved.





According to Ghana News Agency, Elder Dorgbetor, who is also a banker, made this appeal during the conclusion of the Evangelism and Missions Week Celebration at Maranatha Assembly of GCCI in Tema. The event was themed ‘Come and See’. In his speech, titled ‘Come and See what the Lord has done’, he drew parallels with the biblical story of Philip and Nathaniel, urging Christians to invite friends and family to witness the works of the Lord in their local congregations.





Elder Dorgbetor highlighted the importance of evangelism outreach within local congregations by referencing the Bible, Acts 1:8, which states, ‘But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.’ He encouraged Christians to spread the gospel from their local areas to the farthest corners of the earth.





He shared the story of the Samaritan woman’s encounter with Jesus at the well in Sychar, advising Christians to use personal testimonies as a tool for winning souls into the Kingdom of God. Elder Dorgbetor also urged Christians to worship in spirit and truth, emphasizing transformation through meeting Jesus, as highlighted in his quote, ‘Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.’





Additionally, Elder Dorgbetor called on churches to prioritize the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ and strive for Christlikeness in their ministries.

