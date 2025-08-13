Paediatric Society of Ghana Urges Stakeholders to Bolster Exclusive Breastfeeding Support and Investment



Accra: The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has issued a call to action for increased collaboration and investment among stakeholders to enhance support systems for lactating mothers, with the goal of ensuring that babies are exclusively breastfed. This initiative is seen as a crucial step toward securing a brighter future for Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye, President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, emphasized the importance of exclusive breastfeeding (EBF), where mothers provide only breastmilk to their newborns from a few hours after birth until the baby reaches six months. This practice aligns with the requirements set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Dr. Boye highlighted the significant benefits of breastmilk, which include optimal nutrition, enhanced cognitive development, and a reduction in childhood illnesses such as upper respiratory tract infections and diarrhea by 40 percent.





Furthermore, EBF has been shown to prevent certain cancers in women, reduce maternal mortality rates and neonatal deaths by 50 percent, lower the incidence of post-natal depression and mental health challenges, and strengthen the emotional bond between parents and children. In light of these benefits, the PSG emphasized the importance of early initiation of breastfeeding and maintaining the practice exclusively for the first six months during the virtual launch of this year’s National Breastfeeding Month, themed ‘Strong Support for Strong Start: Empowering Mothers in Ghana to Breastfeed Everywhere.’





Professor Alexander A. Manu, Executive Director for the Centre for Social Justice, chaired the event and expressed concern over the stagnation in EBF rates. He noted that in 2002, the EBF rate for the first six months was 46.6 percent, and by 2022, the Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) reported a marginal increase to only 47.4 percent. Prof. Manu stressed the need for continued investment in breastfeeding practices, citing their impact on child survival, optimal growth, and Ghana’s socio-economic development.





Madam Fiona Braka, the WHO Country Representative, delivered a keynote address underscoring the theme’s alignment with WHO’s vision and its ongoing ‘Healthy Beginning Hope for the Future’ campaign. She noted that globally, increased breastfeeding could prevent over 820,000 child mortality cases and 20,000 maternal deaths from breast cancer each year. In Ghana, where child malnutrition and neonatal mortality remain significant issues, improving breastfeeding rates is considered a lifesaving intervention.





Madam Braka emphasized that breastfeeding is not only a health issue but also a development imperative critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She pointed out that Ghana’s Breastfeeding Protection Regulation 2000, which prohibits the marketing and distribution of breastmilk substitutes, reflects the nation’s commitment to breastfeeding. She urged the strict enforcement of this regulation and the integration of breastfeeding support into primary healthcare systems and community health services.





Madam Braka called for investment in empowering lactating mothers with information access, workplace assistance, and dedicated breastfeeding facilities to support continued breastfeeding practices. She commended the PSG for its advocacy efforts and encouraged its members to promote breastfeeding policies within their institutions and communities.





Solidarity messages from partners, including Nana Adjoa Awindor, Development Queenmother of the Efigya-Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region, echoed the call for collective action to advocate for investment and empowerment for lactating mothers, with the aim of realizing Ghana’s desired future.





The PSG, a Child Health Awareness and Advocacy non-governmental organization, is dedicated to promoting the health and wellbeing of children in Ghana.

