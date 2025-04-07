Nigerian Hairdresser Sentenced to Five Years for Trafficking Women



Accra: The Achimota Circuit Court has sentenced Nicky Isabella, a 22-year-old hairdresser, to five years imprisonment for trafficking two young Nigerian women to Ghana. Isabella, who is commonly known as Bella, lured the victims to Ghana with false promises of employment but forced them into prostitution upon arrival.





According to Ghana News Agency, Isabella’s conviction followed a comprehensive trial overseen by Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong. The victims, aged 22 and 23, were assured of jobs at a supermarket in Adjiringanor, Accra, but instead faced exploitation. Isabella allegedly confiscated their earnings and coerced them into taking an oath on a Bible, incorporating pieces of their pubic hair and threatening ritualistic repercussions if they defied her.





The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, disclosed that Isabella colluded with an accomplice, Nelly, who remains at large, to traffic the victims from Nigeria to Ghana in May 2024. ASP Babayi urged the court to impose a stringent sentence, highlighting the calculated and exploitative nature of Isabella’s actions.





In court, the judge acknowledged Isabella’s young age, her status as a first-time offender, and time already spent in custody, but noted her evident lack of remorse and the societal threat human trafficking presents. Isabella, who lacked legal representation, was visibly emotional as the sentence was delivered. Meanwhile, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service is actively pursuing Nelly.





The victims have been rescued and are currently receiving psychosocial support. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Ayariga, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, emphasized, ‘Ghana is not a safe haven for human traffickers. Those who lure vulnerable people into Ghana and force them into prostitution will face the full force of the law.’





DSP Ayariga also highlighted the Unit’s achievements in securing nine convictions last year, including a 20-year sentence under the Human Trafficking Act. He reiterated the Unit’s dedication to apprehending and prosecuting offenders, stating, ‘We are not slowing down. We will continue arresting, investigating, and prosecuting offenders. No form of human trafficking or migrant smuggling will be tolerated in Ghana. Justice will prevail.’





Court documents revealed that Isabella confessed to forcing the victims into prostitution and seizing their earnings. A search of her premises uncovered a notebook used to document proceeds and human hair, which she employed to intimidate the victims.

