NCCE Calls on Media for Support in Advancing Gender Equality Act



Sunyani: Mrs. Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the media to lead efforts in advancing the implementation and promotion of the Affirmative Action Act 2024.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act is a significant legislative achievement in Ghana’s pursuit of gender equality across various societal sectors. Enacted by parliament last year, the Act aims to rectify historical and systemic gender inequalities affecting the nation’s political, social, economic, and cultural domains.





Mrs. Boadu emphasized the Act’s importance in providing a framework to address these longstanding inequalities, enabling women to contribute more fully to national development. She called on the media and other stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the Act’s effective implementation to achieve gender equality in all aspects of society.





Speaking at a sensitization meeting on the Act in Sunyani, organized by the commission in partnership with ActionAid Ghana, Mrs. Boadu highlighted the Act’s requirement for balanced representation on the Executive Board of the Trade Union. This provision aims to guarantee that women have an equal voice in trade union decision-making processes.





Mrs. Boadu warned that trade unions not complying with this requirement could face registration issues, including potential revocation by the Chief Labour Officer. The Act also outlines offences such as victimizing or obstructing individuals, gender-specific verbal attacks, stereotyping, hate speech, and discrimination based on gender.





Individuals found guilty of these offences face penalties, including fines ranging from five hundred to one thousand penalty units or imprisonment from six to twelve months, or both. Mrs. Boadu stressed that the Act is a national issue necessitating the collective involvement of government, civil society, the private sector, and individuals.





She advocated for shared responsibility in the Act’s implementation, noting that achieving its objectives is a long-term endeavor requiring persistent and collective action.

