Man Arrested in Western Region for Illegal Firearm Possession



Western Region: A young man is currently assisting the police with investigations after he was found in possession of a locally manufactured firearm and ammunition. A statement issued by the Western Central Regional Police Command copied to the Ghana News Agency said Yahaya Seidu was arrested on May 29, 2025, at Aponteng Krom in the Western Region for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to Ghana News Agency, the suspect was seen in possession of a locally manufactured pistol, and when questioned, he could not provide any lawful justification for possessing the firearm. Police confirmed that a locally made pistol and two live cartridges were retrieved from Seidu during the arrest.

He is expected to be charged and put before court after further investigations are concluded.