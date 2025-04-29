Make Cybersecurity Central to Business Sustainability – Stanbic Bank’s CISO

Accra: Solomon Manteaw, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Stanbic Bank Ghana, has urged entrepreneurs to prioritize cybersecurity as a core component of business sustainability, particularly in the digital age. Speaking at a Stanbic-MTN Digital Skills Training session in Accra, Mr. Manteaw addressed participants on the topic ‘Cybersecurity for Business Sustainability’, where he emphasized that cybersecurity is no longer a niche IT issue but a critical business survival strategy.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Manteaw further explained that for businesses in the 21st century, data protection and digital trust are now fundamental expectations from customers. ‘When a customer engages with your business, part of your service offering is the assurance that their data and assets will be protected. Today, security is no longer a bonus it is a minimum service expectation,’ he explained.

He further stressed that entrepreneurs must see cybersecurity as a business risk, not just a technical one. The tendency to delegate cyber risk entirely to IT departments has created a dangerous gap in business risk management. ‘Cyber risk is a business risk. If not addressed properly, it could undermine your entire operation. Entrepreneurs must integrate cyber risk into their overall business strategy, just like financial risk, operational risk or market risk. Thinking of cybersecurity as just a ‘tech problem’ is no longer acceptable. It must be recognized at the top level of your business and given the attention it deserves.’

He warned that with the increasing digitization of services, startups and SMEs are more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats, which if left unmanaged, could result in total business collapse. ‘If a breach occurs and customer data is compromised, your brand suffers, your customers lose trust and trust is not easily regained. That’s why every business that wants to scale and remain resilient must factor cybersecurity into its core operations,’ he added.

During a panel discussion on ‘Tech-Driven Business Expansion,’ Edem Ahlonko Akoussanh, Manager of Application and Tech Architecture at Stanbic Bank, stressed the importance of compliance with national data protection laws and digital regulations. He also urged participants to vet third-party technology service providers before integrating them into their business systems. ‘As digital entrepreneurs, you are custodians of your customers’ data. You must ensure that both your business and your partners are operating within the legal frameworks of Ghana. Data breaches not only attract regulatory penalties but also erode public trust. Compliance is your first step toward earning customer loyalty,’ he advised.

Akorfa Takli, Head of Learning at Stanbic Bank Ghana, in the closing remarks, encouraged the young entrepreneurs to not only absorb the insights shared during the session but to actively apply them in their entrepreneurial journeys. ‘Today has been about more than just learning – it’s about transformation. We’ve shared tools, strategies, and experiences that can fundamentally change the way you approach your business. My charge to each of you is simple: don’t let this knowledge end here. Go back, reflect, implement, and let your businesses reflect the growth we’ve started here today.’

She further emphasized the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and collaboration in sustaining a business in the current digital-driven economy. ‘The business landscape is constantly evolving, and as entrepreneurs, your ability to grow with it will define your success. Let this session be the beginning of a journey where you embrace innovation, seek out new knowledge, and build businesses that are resilient, impactful, and future-ready.’

The Stanbic-MTN Digital Skills Training brought together over 80 young entrepreneurs for a day of practical learning and thought leadership in digital transformation, business monetization, and cybersecurity. The initiative forms part of Stanbic Youth Banking and MTN Ghana’s broader agenda to build a digitally empowered entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana.