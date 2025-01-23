General

Kofi Job Foundation Settles GH?1,000,000 Hospital Bills of Patients

Web DeskComments Off on Kofi Job Foundation Settles GH?1,000,000 Hospital Bills of Patients


Kumasi: The Kofi Job Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Kofi Job Construction Limited, has paid GH?1,000,000 to settle the bills of 250 patients in three health facilities in the Ashanti Region. The beneficiaries were treated at the Tafo Government Hospital, Manhyia Government Hospital, and the Kumasi South Hospital at Kyirapatre.

According to Ghana News Agency, the foundation allocated GH?120,000 to Tafo Hospital to cover drug and surgery expenses. Manhyia Hospital received GH?250,000 to clear patient debts, while Kumasi South Hospital was given over GH?400,000. This amount covered immediate treatment for three children requiring emergency cancer surgeries.

Mr. Kofi Gyebi and his wife, Esther Okyere Gyebi, founders of the organization, spoke to journalists after the donations. They highlighted the importance of assisting others and encouraged societal members to extend help to those in need. Mr. Gyebi assured that the foundation would continue such initiatives, having previously aided facilities like Suntr
eso and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals.

Mr. Gyamfi Yeboah, Kumasi South Hospital Administrator, expressed gratitude for the assistance, describing it as a significant relief. He noted that unpaid patient bills often force the hospital to divert limited revenue meant for consumables, hindering service delivery. Mr. Yeboah highlighted the hospital’s need for incubators, CPAP machines, blood pressure apparatus, and other essential equipment.

He also urged the government to support the completion of the hospital’s stalled maternity project, initiated in 2000, to alleviate congestion. Management from the other beneficiary hospitals also requested additional assistance for ward expansion and procurement of vital equipment to enhance life-saving capabilities.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Mining Companies urged to pay serious attention to safety

Web Desk

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has held this year’s Mine Performance Awards to reward outstanding mining companies that have excelled during the year under review.

Nine mining companies were honoured under various categories.

Speaking at the award cere…
General

Blinken says US investing in Africa without unsustainable debt

Web Desk

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (centre) watches as Jeff Price, Cubic Transportation Systems Vice President and General Manager (left) and CETUD Director General Thierno Birahim signing an agreement during a commercial diplomatic event with US com…
General

IOM Says Despite Risks, Number of Migrants Crossing the Mediterranean Sea Has Doubled

Web Desk

In search of a better life, many migrants try to cross what has been dubbed the “deadliest border in the world” – the Mediterranean Sea. Despite the risks, the International Organization for Migration says the number of people crossing has doubled in t…