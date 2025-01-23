Kofi Job Foundation Settles GH?1,000,000 Hospital Bills of Patients



Kumasi: The Kofi Job Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Kofi Job Construction Limited, has paid GH?1,000,000 to settle the bills of 250 patients in three health facilities in the Ashanti Region. The beneficiaries were treated at the Tafo Government Hospital, Manhyia Government Hospital, and the Kumasi South Hospital at Kyirapatre.

According to Ghana News Agency, the foundation allocated GH?120,000 to Tafo Hospital to cover drug and surgery expenses. Manhyia Hospital received GH?250,000 to clear patient debts, while Kumasi South Hospital was given over GH?400,000. This amount covered immediate treatment for three children requiring emergency cancer surgeries.

Mr. Kofi Gyebi and his wife, Esther Okyere Gyebi, founders of the organization, spoke to journalists after the donations. They highlighted the importance of assisting others and encouraged societal members to extend help to those in need. Mr. Gyebi assured that the foundation would continue such initiatives, having previously aided facilities like Suntr

eso and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals.

Mr. Gyamfi Yeboah, Kumasi South Hospital Administrator, expressed gratitude for the assistance, describing it as a significant relief. He noted that unpaid patient bills often force the hospital to divert limited revenue meant for consumables, hindering service delivery. Mr. Yeboah highlighted the hospital’s need for incubators, CPAP machines, blood pressure apparatus, and other essential equipment.

He also urged the government to support the completion of the hospital’s stalled maternity project, initiated in 2000, to alleviate congestion. Management from the other beneficiary hospitals also requested additional assistance for ward expansion and procurement of vital equipment to enhance life-saving capabilities.