Indian Prime Minister Commends Ghana’s Democratic Achievements During Parliamentary Address



Accra: Prime Minister of India, Shri Larendra Modi, emphasized the importance of free and fair elections as the cornerstone of any democracy during his address to Ghana’s Parliament in Accra. He praised Ghana for its dedication to preserving democratic ideals, highlighting its role as a leading example of democracy in Africa.





According to Ghana News Agency, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the collaboration between India’s Election Commission and its Ghanaian counterpart, sharing India’s extensive experience in conducting elections. With over 2,500 political parties and 22 official languages, India stands as the largest democracy in the world. Modi’s address underscored the significance of this partnership, especially during times of global uncertainty.





Modi spoke about India’s role as a pillar of strength in the democratic world, noting the country’s stability and rapid progress as a catalyst for global growth. He emphasized India’s commitment to being a supportive partner in Africa’s development, aligning with Africa’s Development Framework Agenda 2063.





The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of mutual growth, stating that India’s approach to its partnership with Africa is demand-driven and focused on building local capacities. He assured that India’s objective is not only investment but empowering local communities to develop self-sustaining ecosystems.





The visit also marked a significant moment in Ghana-India relations, reinforcing strategic partnerships in trade and south-south cooperation. Diplomatic ties between Ghana and India have been strong since 1953, when India established a consulate in Accra. The Indian Prime Minister’s visit is seen as a milestone in the evolving partnership between the two nations.

