Ileka appointed new City Police chief

The City of Windhoek has announced the appointment of Leevi Shivolo Ileka as the new chief of the Windhoek Municipal Police Service (City Police), effective from 11 September 2023.

Iileka, who served as the deputy chief of the City Police for the past four years, took over the reigns from long-serving Abraham Kanime, who retired in April.

The City of Windhoek congratulated Chief Ileka in a statement availed to Nampa on Monday, wishing him well in his new role.

‘The council is confident that, with his vast experience and expertise, he will serve the residents of Windhoek with unwavering courage, tenacity, zeal, diligence and honour, further driving the organisation’s success,’ read the statement.

Ileka is a veteran security expert with 27 years of work experience in both the public and private sectors.

The city noted that Ileka acquired security experience from municipal law enforcement and as a former navy officer in the Namibia Defence Force.

His experience is backed by a strong academic background in various field studies, including defence and strategic studies; international affairs and diplomacy; and human resource management.

Ileka has completed numerous trainings and courses, such as basic police standardisation; foreign affairs officials, protocol and diplomatic training; advanced military counterintelligence; the law of armed conflicts; and naval training.

