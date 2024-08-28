Ghanaians would surely swear in Bawumia as first ‘Muslim’ President – Hajia Samira



Hajia Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says she was confident that her husband would be sworn-in as the first ‘Muslim’ President on January 7, 2025.

She said the feat of Vice President Alhaji Dr Bawumia, who is the Election 2024 Flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would serve as a great memorial in the political history of the country.

Hajia Bawumia said the NPP chose his husband as the flag-bearer due to his integrity, humility, hard work, and proven record, stressing ‘Alhaji Dr Bawumia is ready to serve the nation in integrity and humility with all what he has’.

The Second Lady said this when she addressed the chiefs and people of Wenchi at a mammoth rally as part of her campaign visit to the Bono Region to canvass votes for the Vice President, as the Election 2024 gather momentum.

Hajia Bawumia said the choice of Alhaji Dr Bawumia as a Presidential Candidate defeated the wrong perception that the NPP was an Akan-based political party, stressing, that she

had hope and confidence that her husband could turn the fortunes of the nation around if given the nod as a President.

She said the NPP really cared about the general welfare of the Muslims, and the holistic development of Muslim communities and entreated the electorate, particularly, those in the Zongo communities to vote for the NPP to give her husband the chance to bring the development of the nation to the next level.

Hajia Bawumia said Alhaji Dr Bawumia was passionate about youth and women empowerment, saying under his government jobs and more opportunities would be created for them.

The Second Lady was accompanied by Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, and Mr Kwame Baffo, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP.

Source: Ghana News Agency