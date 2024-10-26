GBFA launches 2025 World Strongman competition qualifiers



The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) in collaboration with JMK Production LLC in USA has launched the 2025 World Strongman Championship qualifiers in Accra.

World Strongman is an international competition organised by the American event Management Company.

Mr. George Foster Baffoe, Vice President of the GBFA said the qualifies was opened to the general public and interested athletes were encouraged to take part.

He said, ‘qualifying for the 2025 World Strongman was an opportunity to expand the fitness industry and to inform the world on what Africa has’.

He said, ‘this has become possible for us because of JMK production led by Madam Junda Morris, Director of Public Relations for World Strongman who is conductor of the association and we thought it was a very laudable idea’.

He said there were many athletes out there in African that could compete with the other countries but do not have that opportunity adding that this was an opportunity for them to showcase their talents.

He said ther

e were other competitions coming up in the country including, Accra Strongest, Teshie Strongest among others.

Madam Junda Morris, Director of Public Relations for World Strongman thanked the GBFA for accepting the offer and pledged to worked hand in hand for the development of the sport in Ghana and beyond.

Christopher Dompo an athlete also urged Ghanaians athletes to taking part in the qualifiers as the world strongman competition gives exposure and opportunities.

Source: Ghana News Agency