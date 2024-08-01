Flagbearer promises to empower artisanal miners to benefit from mining concessions



The Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Founder and Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has promised to train and equip artisanal miners to ‘take charge’ of the nation’s mining resources if voted into political power.

He said under his government no foreign company would be allowed to own and exploit the nation’s mining concession for their benefit.

In an interview with the media in Sunyani, as part of his visit to the Bono Region, Rev Andrews noted that artisanal miners had acquired a lot of experience ‘and what we have to do is to empower them to go into commercial mining’.

The Flagbearer, who is also the Founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre, said ‘God intentionally blessed Ghana with the Mineral resources to develop the nation. However, selfish and greedy foreigners and Ghanaian politicians are exploiting the resources for their own benefits’.

Popularly known as ‘Osofo Kyiri Abosom,’ Rev Andrews described the growing trend of youth unemployment in the country as unfortunate and unaccep

table, saying his government would roll out realistic policies that would create more jobs for the youth.

He expressed regret that successive governments remained ‘self-centred’, and not sensitive to the plight of the masses, saying his government would do more to revive defunct factories which were built under Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s administration.

That would create employment opportunities, and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development, he stated.

Rev Andrews also expressed worry about high import duties, which had affected prices of basic food items and other commodities, and added his government would ‘operate a duty-free port’ to alleviate the plight of the people.

He, therefore, advised the electorate to bury their political colours and ensure that they make informed decisions when they go to polls on December 7, by voting for God-fearing and patriotic leaders like him who could transform the economic fortunes and make life better for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Source: Ghana News Agency