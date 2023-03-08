FAO and UNIDO launch the global Agri-Food Systems Transformation Accelerator program

Doha – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have jointly launched the Agri-Food Systems Transformation Accelerator (ASTA) programme, an initiative global initiative designed to help least developed countries make their agrifood systems more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable by fostering partnerships and generating investment from the public and private sectors.

The presentation took place on Sunday, during a bilateral meeting between Mr. QU Dongyu, FAO Director-General, and his UNIDO counterpart, Mr. Gerd Müller, held on the sidelines of the fifth United Nations Conference on Countries Least Developed , in Doha (Qatar).

ASTA is the first building block in a new collaboration between FAO and UNIDO, helping to generate investment in the agri-food system of some of the world’s poorest countries through initiatives such as value chain development, market systems, business models and inclusive financing, with a view to helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“To address the future of agri-food systems, a comprehensive point of view is required that covers many issues, for example, the climate crisis, agricultural production, the efficiency of value chains, inclusion, nutrition, the use of land and biodiversity. ASTA offers a concrete instrument to help countries achieve the goal of agri-food systems transformation,” said Mr. QU.

“ASTA makes it possible to detect investment opportunities and helps channel these investments towards food value chains. In these types of initiatives, FAO and UNIDO are natural partners. Our expertise and initiatives complement each other. I am very proud of our collaboration with FAO,” said Mr. Müller.

An example of how the ASTA model works well is Suriname, where public funding of USD 2 million was obtained to promote private investment of USD 8 million to transform the pineapple value chain .

Going forward, ASTA’s goal is to generate private investment of at least USD 300 million over the next five years.

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations