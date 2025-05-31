Drivers in Keta Defy Transport Fare Reduction, Causing Confusion Among Commuters



Keta: Confusion has arisen among commuters and some drivers in the Keta Municipality as drivers have refused to comply with the 15 percent transport fare reduction directed by the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU). The new transport fare, which commenced on Saturday, May 24, was attributed to the fuel price reduction and the cedi appreciation to help alleviate the plight of other road users.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ben Dordor, a resident of Keta, lamented how some taxi drivers in the area have defied the directives of the GPRTU and continued collecting the old transport fares to the detriment of the commuting public. He described the situation as chaotic, with drivers refusing to adopt the new fares while passengers insisted on paying them, calling for authorities to intervene.





Mr. Dordor also highlighted that some ‘okada’ riders, who provide alternative transport services, have been charging higher fares, exacerbating the difficulties faced by road users. He urged the leadership of various driver unions in the area to engage with their members to ensure compliance with the new directives, to avoid further chaos and potential conflicts between passengers and drivers.





Mr. Awilo Attito, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, informed the GNA that the Union had received numerous reports from various districts about drivers’ refusal to comply with the new transport fare directives. He stated that while all GPRTU members and other relevant driver unions have been following the directives since the new fares commenced, plans were being put in place to address the non-compliance issues.





Mr. Attito advised commuters and other road users not to engage in confrontations with drivers defying the directives but to report such incidents to their respective unions and the police for resolution. Some taxi drivers interviewed by the GNA in Keta mentioned that many of them use LPG gas instead of fuel and called on the government to help reduce LPG prices to enable them to lower transport fares in the area.

