Coordinating Directors, IT experts trained on gov’t Smart workplace portal



Some Regional Coordinating Directors and Information Technology experts have under-gone a day’s training on effective use of the government’s Smart Workspace portal system to enhance efficient data collection and records keeping.

The Office of the Head of Local Government Services (OHLGS) organised the training, attended by coordinating directors from Ahafo, Savannah, Bono and Bono East Regions.

They were taken through the smart workplace portal use that empowered them to work from home, and other places they could access the internet.

The government through the National Information Technology (NITA) in collaboration with e-Solutions Consult, a consultancy firm, introduced the Smart Workplace system to secure workplace confidential information.

Addressing the opening session of the training, held at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, Madam said the workplace system had enhanced data collection and management process at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

That had gr

eatly enhanced efficient and effective work delivery, and made the work of the Regional Coordinating Council easy in monitoring and tracking the activities of the MMDAs.

Mad Owusu-Banahene lauded workplace system, saying besides convenience, the digital work system had further facilitated risk recovery, task management and data collection at the regional and district levels.

implementation of the system would greatly help meet the varied needs of the government’s workforce and community services, the regional minister stated. Mrs Felicia Dapaah Agyemang-Boakye, the Chief Director, OHLGS, said more than 550 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, including Tertiary Institutions were using the workplace system.

The initiative represented a significant step in the path towards modernization and efficient public service delivery to enhance governance and administration.

Mr Gabriel Dela, the Smart Workspace Programme Manager, highlighted the benefits of the system, which included the ability to work smoothly, e

nhanced processing and improved information search capabilities and reduce costs of operation.

The system enhances audit trails, reporting mechanisms and streamline task assignment and tracking systems, Mr Dela indicated.

Source: Ghana News Agency