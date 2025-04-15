Climate Change Advisors Ghana Presents Plastic Bins to UCC, CCTU



Cape Coast: Climate Change Advisors Ghana (CCAG) has made a groundbreaking donation of intricately designed, locally crafted wire mesh recycling bins to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU). The beautifully crafted metal bins will be strategically positioned across the campuses, making it easier for students and faculty to collect, dump, and recycle plastic waste.





According to Ghana News Agency, the ambitious project goes beyond the universities, with plans to expand to all tertiary and pre-tertiary institutions, communities, public places, and various institutions across the country. At the heart of this initiative lies a profound goal to instill a culture of environmental sustainability, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal to reduce plastic pollution, promote waste segregation and recycling, protect the environment, and inspire behavioral change among students and the broader community.





The impact of this project will be far-reaching, mitigating the financial and environmental burdens associated with plastic waste generation and pollution. Dr. Samuel Ayeh Ofori, Director of Research and Programmes at CCAG and a Senior Lecturer at UCC, and Mr. Peter Doh, Co-founder of CCAG, presented the items to the two institutions. They stated that the intervention formed part of their ‘Zero Plastic Waste Initiative,’ focused on combating plastic pollution and fostering environmental sustainability through effective waste management.





CCAG will collaborate with local authorities, private waste management firms, and educational institutions to implement a tracking system to assess the effectiveness of the recycling initiative and ensure that the bins are utilized efficiently. Accordingly, CCAG will also engage policymakers to advocate for improved policies and regulations that support plastic waste recycling and sustainable waste management practices in Ghana.





The project is a critical step towards achieving a cleaner and greener Ghana. Through strategic partnerships and advocacy, CCAG aims to make a lasting impact on plastic waste management and environmental sustainability in Ghana. By fostering a culture of recycling and responsible waste disposal, this initiative will contribute to a healthier society and a more resilient environment for future generations.





Receiving the items, Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCC, and Mr. Gideon Enoch Abbeyquaye, the Registrar of UCC, were grateful for the gesture and urged CCAG to intensify policy reforms on the use of plastics. They highlighted examples from Rwanda and Kenya on banned plastics due to socioeconomic and environmental impacts.





Similarly, at Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Dr. Stephen Agyefi-Mensah, Acting Director, Works and Physical Development, and Dr. Nana Esi Baduwa Taylor, Patron, Green Club of CCTU, who jointly received the bins, said the institution had been at the forefront of green initiatives in Ghana. They commended CCAG’s leadership in green initiatives over the years, showcasing their dedication to environmental sustainability through various projects and programs. They mentioned that CCTU was committed to becoming a leader in green and clean energy technologies in Ghana.





Climate Change Advisors Ghana (CCAG) is a not-for-profit organization that delivers advocacy, research, policy analysis, and capacity development in climate change adaptation, circular economy, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

