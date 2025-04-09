CIMAG Underscores the Need for Effective Measures to Combat Piracy



Accra: The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG), has stressed the necessity of implementing effective measures to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. This follows a recent incident involving the Ghanaian-flagged fishing trawler, MENGXIN 1, which was attacked by pirates 16 nautical miles south of Accra.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Albert Derrick Fiatui, the Executive Director of CIMAG, highlighted the ongoing piracy challenges in the region and emphasized the importance of coordinated international and regional actions. He advocated for the implementation of satellite communications, as mandated by the International Maritime Organisation’s Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention, to enable vessels to send immediate distress alerts and address communication gaps exposed by the incident.





Mr. Fiatui pointed out that the use of drones, as tested in Nigeria’s 2022 Deep Blue Project, could enhance maritime surveillance by providing early threat detection. He also recommended crew training in the use of flares and sound cannons, which have proven effective in reducing hijackings during the decline of piracy off the coast of Somalia in the early 2010s. Additionally, he suggested onshore job creation, similar to Senegal’s 2021 initiative in fish processing, to reduce the economic incentives for pirate recruitment.





He further proposed the concept of floating safe zones, equipped with cameras and SOS beacons, as outlined by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in 2023, to offer vessels secure refuge in high-risk areas. These strategies aim to integrate enforcement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) with innovative approaches to bolster maritime security.





Mr. Fiatui emphasized the human impact of piracy, noting that the crew of MENGXIN 1, some of whom hid in a safe room or were taken as hostages, represent more than just data points. Their lives and families, particularly in China, are deeply affected by such events. Each incident, he noted, affects livelihoods and communities, both at sea and onshore, underscoring the urgency for protective measures.





He concluded that the attack on MENGXIN 1 is not an isolated case but a critical indicator of a broader challenge. Under UNCLOS and the Yaound© Code of Conduct, the responsibility to act falls on Ghana, ECOWAS, China, and the international community. The pressing question remains: who will step forward to address the persistent piracy threat and secure the Gulf of Guinea?

