CGTN: Dialogue, development and shared prosperity

Tian Wei, CGTN host, and experts at the panel discussion under the theme "Dialogue on Global Governance and Asia-Pacific Shared Prosperity," Beijing, capital of China, October 25.

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate worldwide, leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are gathering in South Korea for the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, a pivotal moment as the region navigates deepening global economic uncertainty.

Ahead of the meeting, China Media Group (CMG), together with Yonsei University and YTN, held a panel discussion in Beijing on October 25 under the theme “Dialogue on Global Governance and Asia-Pacific Shared Prosperity.”

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said countries’ interests are increasingly intertwined, requiring stronger shared governance, with cooperation and mutual benefit as essential. He noted China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) offers Chinese solutions for a fairer global system. Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Malaysia’s minister of investment, trade and industry, stressed that rules, trust and inclusiveness underpin growth for all nations. Ruben Oyarzo, member of Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, affirmed Chile’s commitment to Asia-Pacific development and building mutual trust. Yoon Dong-sup, president of Yonsei University, added that addressing climate change, innovation, aging populations, and economic uncertainty depends on dialogue, cooperation, and collective planning for a sustainable future.

As multilateralism faces unprecedented challenges, China has continued to act, notably through its Global Governance Initiative, one of four major global initiatives it has proposed for the world. Panelists praised this approach and underscored the importance of cooperation, engagement and mutual trust, pointing to China’s economic resilience as a stabilizing force for global growth.

All participants agreed that, amid today’s fragile global economy, cooperation, trust, transparency and innovation are key to sustaining Asia-Pacific growth. David Perez Des Rosiers of the Canada China Business Council called APEC a vital platform for regional opportunities. Gaston Chee of the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce in China emphasized transparency to counter rising trade barriers, while Chung Suh-Yong of the Seoul International Law Academy urged APEC to build open and inclusive partnerships that balance common interests and differences.

Amid global fragmentation and mistrust, China’s message is unmistakable: Dialogue, cooperation and shared prosperity offer a path toward renewal.

