Central Tongu Assembly Engages DVLA for New District Office



Adidome: The Central Tongu District Assembly has commenced formal discussions with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) toward establishing an office in the district to enhance access to essential vehicular services. The move follows an official request by Mr. Dodzi Addison Mornyuie, the District Chief Executive (DCE), and a subsequent engagement with representatives from the Authority’s headquarters.





According to Ghana News Agency, the stakeholders were received at the District Assembly in Adidome to begin preliminary consultations on the initiative. The meeting also brought together executives of all major driver unions operating within Central Tongu to discuss the relevance and feasibility of the proposed office.





Mr. Mornyuie stated that the district’s growing population and increasing number of vehicles required a decentralised approach to service delivery, noting that residents currently travel long distances to access DVLA services such as driver licensing, vehicle registration, and renewals.





He expressed that establishing a DVLA office in Central Tongu will ease access to services, improve regulatory compliance, and serve neighbouring districts as well. He emphasized that it would make service delivery faster, more affordable, and more efficient.





The Assembly has pledged its full commitment to supporting the process and is optimistic that the necessary approvals will be secured to ensure timely implementation.

