McDan Group Leader Daniel McKorley Honored as ‘Most Influential Entrepreneur’ at Ghana Awards



Accra: Mr. Daniel McKorley, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, has been awarded the title of all-time most influential entrepreneur at the 2025 Ghana Entrepreneurship Awards. He was also named number one on the list of the Top 25 Most Influential Entrepreneurs of All Time.





According to Ghana News Agency, the award ceremony, now in its 15th year, recognised Mr. McKorley for his three decades of entrepreneurial success and his efforts in mentoring other entrepreneurs in Ghana. The event, themed ‘Celebrating 15 Years of Honouring Entrepreneurial Excellence’, celebrated business leaders who have made significant contributions to the Ghanaian economy.





The event saw Mr. McKorley and several other prominent entrepreneurs receive accolades. The prestigious Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Naa Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII; Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, chancellor and founder of Wisconsin International University College Ghana; Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah, executive chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre and Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farm; Dr. Francis Akuamoah Boateng, founder and executive chairman of Strategic Security Systems International Ltd; Mr. Parshotam Aidasani, founder and chairman of Jay Kay Group; and Mr. Gopal Vasu, chief executive officer of M and G Pharmaceuticals Ltd.





Beyond the top honour, Mr. McKorley also led the list of the Top 25 Most Influential Entrepreneurs of All Time. This list included Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies; Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani, founder and chairman of B5 PLUS Group; Dr. Osei Kwame, Executive Chairman of Despite Group of Companies; Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey-Papafio, Chief Executive officer of Reroy Group of Companies; and Mr. Moses Baiden Jnr, founder and chairman of Margins ID Group, among others, recognised for their exploits in various sectors including academia, health, sanitation, logistics, and real estate.





Representing the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah assured the business community of the government’s commitment to creating a stable environment for businesses to thrive. He highlighted recent positive macroeconomic data, including a drop in the Monetary Policy Rate from 28 percent to 25 percent, a stable exchange rate, and impressive economic growth, all of which point to a stabilised economy.





Mr. Ankrah praised the resilience of Ghanaian entrepreneurs, noting that they have successfully navigated global economic challenges such as the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. He outlined the government’s future plans to foster policy stability, digitisation, lower taxes, and reliable energy. He encouraged entrepreneurs to take advantage of government initiatives like the Feed Ghana Programme, an agriculture-focused initiative; the 24-Hour Economy policy, which promoted round-the-clock production; and the Big Push initiative, an ambitious infrastructure project. He emphasised that the government could not achieve those goals alone and required investment and support from the private sector.





In his acceptance speech, Mr. McKorley shared his inspiring journey from a driver’s mate to a successful business leader. He credited his success to hope, which he said was his driving force, helping him to overcome challenges and believe in ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’ He also stressed the importance of integrity and honesty in building a brand, urging fellow entrepreneurs to resist societal pressures. Mr. McKorley also spoke about his dedication to youth empowerment through initiatives like the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge, stating, ‘We are the leaders of this country. We have to build our country for the future.’

