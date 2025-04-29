Central Region Lands Commission Initiates Construction of New Office Complex

Cape Coast: Mr. Jones Ofori Buadu, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has officially commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art office complex for the Central Regional office of the Lands Commission in Cape Coast. This development is poised to significantly enhance the operational capacity of the Commission in the region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the upcoming two-storey building is slated for completion within 18 to 24 months and will feature ample office spaces, a cafeteria, conference rooms, and additional facilities to support the Commission’s activities. Currently, the Regional Lands Commission operates from a cramped office within the Central Regional Coordinating Council, which has necessitated the separation of some divisions into different offices.

The new facility, once completed, will consolidate all divisions under one roof, promoting staff efficiency and client convenience due to its strategic location just minutes from Pedu Junction along the Cape Coast – Takoradi highway. Mr. Buadu emphasized that the new office would foster a conducive work environment, boosting the Commission’s productivity and efficiency in the region. He highlighted the Central Region’s importance for the Commission in terms of revenue and practice, underscoring the value of a quality working environment.

Mr. Buadu also noted the legal mandate for the Commission to have permanent offices in all 16 regions, revealing that only four regional offices are currently not rented. Following discussions with the government, the Commission has secured funding to construct offices in all regions, aiming to reduce rental expenses. Construction is concurrently underway in the Central, Western, Savanna, and Upper East Regions.

Mr. Innocent Haligah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, expressed optimism that the new building would fully equip and motivate staff, countering the negative impacts of inadequate working conditions. He emphasized the importance of the new office’s location for accessibility and directed the contractor to hire local youth for the construction project.

Regional Lands Officer Mr. Seth Owusu expressed relief over the impending resolution of congestion issues at the current office, viewing the new construction as a chance to improve work ethic and service quality in the region. He extended gratitude to the government and the Commission’s national management for facilitating the project.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, shared his excitement about the project, hopeful it would alleviate land-related challenges in the region. He urged for expedited construction to advance the region’s land economy.

Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, commended the Commission for its perseverance amid challenges. He anticipated that the new office would enhance professional conduct, expedite document processing, and reduce land disputes contributing to chieftaincy conflicts. He also advocated for adherence to the Chieftaincy Act concerning land sales to reduce preventable disputes.