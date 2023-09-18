Carnegie Council Opens Registration for Global Ethics Day Keynote Event on October 18

Join the free virtual event and plan your own Global Ethics Day 2023 activations

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs has opened registration for its 2023 Global Ethics Day keynote event, “Unlocking Cooperation,” taking place on October 18 at 12:00pm ET. Featuring a panel discussion led by Carnegie Council President Joel Rosenthal, the free-to-attend virtual event will examine the psychology of cooperation and its potential to address global-scale challenges. Together, the panelists will explore how we might motivate individuals to act more cooperatively and discuss how multilateral cooperation can help tackle shared challenges from climate change to AI to political violence.

Register for Global Ethics Day keynote event: “Unlocking Cooperation”

In addition to attending the keynote event, individuals and organizations from around the world are encouraged to plan their own Global Ethics Day activations. For guidance and tools on how to participate, please visit the Global Ethics Day 2023 site to access key messages, a social media toolkit, and other resources. Activities may include debates, panels, social media campaigns, articles/blogs, pop-up events, and so much more. See examples of past activations here.

Access Global Ethics Day Resources

Remember to share your activations online using #GlobalEthicsDay. Participants are also encouraged to share their Global Ethics Day plans with Carnegie Council via an online contact form for a chance to be featured on the Council’s social media platforms and Global Ethics Day materials. Stay up to date on the latest Global Ethics Day news by subscribing to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter and following Carnegie Council on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, X, and Facebook.

About Carnegie Council

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent nonprofit that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening leading experts, building active communities, producing agenda-setting resources, and catalyzing the creation of ethical solutions to global problems. Join us in using the power of ethics to build a better world. Carnegie Council is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) institution. For more information, please visit CarnegieCouncil.org, subscribe to “Carnegie Council” wherever you get your podcasts, and engage with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Insta gram, Facebook, and Threads.

Noha Mahmoud Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs nmahmoud@cceia.org

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8924011