Bono NACOC Advocates for Rehabilitation Center for Drug Addicts



Abesim: Principal Narcotic Control Officer (PNCO) Mr. Ernest Owusu Sarpong, the Bono Regional Commander of the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC), has called for the establishment of a rehabilitation center for drug addicts and substance abusers in the region. He raised concerns over the rate of substance abuse among youth, which is impacting their health and wellbeing.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Sarpong emphasized the need for a rehabilitation center to provide affordable treatment for drug addicts and aid their reintegration into society. He made these remarks during a media seminar at Abesim, near Sunyani, themed ‘Ethical journalism and substance use disorder,’ organized by NACOC and Virgin Kourt Hotel. He also urged the media to enhance advocacy efforts concerning the effects of substance abuse.





Madam Esther Asiome, the Officer-in-Charge of NACOC’s Counselling Unit, highlighted that Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is a mental health issue affecting brain and behavior. She clarified that it is not a moral failing but a complex condition influenced by genetic and environmental factors. Recovery is possible with treatment and support, she noted.





Madam Asiome further explained that SUD is a brain disorder that increases vulnerability to substance use, with growing concern as many individuals face addiction challenges. Factors influencing SUD include family history, trauma, and mental health conditions. She emphasized that ethical journalism can play a role in reducing stigma by promoting understanding and reducing stereotypes, encouraging individuals with SUD to seek early treatment.

