Bank of Ghana wins financial inclusion leadership institution award

The Bank of Ghana (BOG) has won the Financial Inclusion Institutional Leadership Award 2023 of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI). The BOG was awarded in recognition for its pioneering role in promoting financial inclusion and intellectual contributions to AFIs Products and Policy Guidelines. The award was given at the just-ended AFI 2023 Global Policy Forum (GPF), held in Manila, Philippines, from September 12-15, 2023, and hosted by the central bank of the Philippines (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas). Through the BOG representation on all seven Working Groups (WGs) of AFI, three of which it chairs, the Bank significantly contributed to peer reviews of member jurisdictions’ policies and regulatory frameworks. The BOG helped to shape the enabling policy and regulation of various pillars of financial inclusion. The Bank has also hosted a number of AFI peer learning exchange programmes where it has provided training for members of the AFI network. Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor, who also chairs AFI’s Gender Inclusive Finance Committee, received the award on behalf of the bank in Manila, Philippines. The GPF is an annual flagship event of AFI, organised to share experiences of financial inclusion implementations among member countries. The platform is also used to assess the impact of financial inclusion policies, socio-economic developments, and global financial standards on financial inclusion. The platform affords member countries the opportunity to make new policy commitments on financial inclusion to address observed challenges. The theme of the 2023 GPF was ” Stability, Sustainability, and Inclusivity for Shared Prosperity.’ The theme emphasised the importance of financial inclusion and sustainable development for monetary and financial stability. The members have a common objective of advancing financial inclusion at the country, regional, and international levels. With 85 members, the group for Financial Inclusion is a policy leadership group owned by central banks and financial regulatory organisations from over 80 emerging and developing nations. Over 700 individuals from member institutions, global financial industry standard-setting agencies, and other policymakers attended the meeting.

Source: Ghana News Agency