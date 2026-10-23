Austin’s Del Valle ISD Education Foundation wins F1® Allwyn Global Community Award to catalyse STEM career pathways for 12,000 students

F1AGCA Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation has been named the winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award at the 2026 FORMULA 1® MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX in Austin, Texas. The non-profit, which works to enhance educational opportunities and empower students in the Del Valle community in Texas, has been awarded €100,000 from Allwyn, the lottery-led entertainment company. The donation will directly fund the ‘Fast Track’ initiative to expand teaching grants, student scholarships, and STEM opportunities for 12,000 local students.

Despite living in the literal shadow of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and high-tech industry, 85% of students in the Del Valle community live in underserved communities and face systemic challenges which prevent them from accessing local prosperity. The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation aims to change this reality by leveraging proximity to COTA and other opportunities – tackling the financial, logistical, and infrastructural barriers that stand between local youth and successful, high-tech futures.

The Fast Track initiative, which will be funded by the donation from Allwyn, is a ground-up, comprehensive workforce development plan. Rather than just offering basic career awareness, the program actively bridges the gap between high school classrooms and Austin’s thriving technology and engineering sectors. By eliminating cost barriers for the tools students need to thrive, funding STEM innovation grants focused on racing and technology, and arranging direct industry exposure through workshops and field trips, Fast Track delivers economic opportunity for students and their families – while also creating a sustainable local talent pipeline for hi-tech businesses in the area.

The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation’s relationship with Formula 1® will continue to make a lasting impact through this Award. Situated right next door to COTA, the foundation connects students to the world-class engineering, logistical excellence, and innovation happening on the track. For young people whose daily environment presents significant financial hurdles, the Grand Prix represents more than speed – it serves as a direct, tangible inspiration for what they can achieve in STEM and tech industries.

Tatiana Jouanneau, Group Chief Brand Officer at Allwyn and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge said: “We are incredibly proud to support the Del Valle ISD Education Foundation. We created the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award to support initiatives that generate deep, lasting empowerment in the communities that surround the Grands Prix. The Del Valle project stood out for its direct route toward economic mobility for thousands of young people in the local area, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Award.”

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1 and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge said: “At Formula 1®, we operate on precision and data-driven performance, and it was clear that this team shares that same disciplined mindset. By anchoring their ‘Fast Track’ project in tangible, trackable KPIs, they’ve proven they are as committed to long-term accountability as they are to immediate support. We are proud to back an initiative that understands exactly how to turn investment into real, sustained change for the students who need it most.”

Josh Thomas, Executive Director, Del Valle ISD Education Foundation, added: “We’re incredibly excited to receive the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award. Our 12,000 Del Valle students live alongside a fast-growing corridor of racing, robotics, and hi-tech innovation, but poverty and systemic barriers stand between them and those careers. This Award allows us to launch Fast Track, a comprehensive initiative funding the internships, scholarships, and wraparound support that will help Del Valle students access these life-changing opportunities.”

The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation is the fifth organisation to be recognised by the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in 2026, following the British Starlight Children’s Foundation; Canadian charity La Tablée des Chefs; Austrian non-profit Sindbad Mentoring, and Dutch charity Spieren voor Spieren. More organisations will be recognised across the Grand Prix race locations this season in Mexico City and Las Vegas. After all the season’s winners have been announced, Formula 1® fans will have the chance to cast their vote on their favourite winning initiatives as part of Allwyn’s plan to bring these fans closer to the programme.

Notes to editors

About Allwyn

Allwyn AG is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

About Allwyn’s partnership with Formula 1®

The multi-year partnership with Formula 1® represents a drive towards increased global awareness for Allwyn, with the sport’s 24 races across the globe, 750 million fans, and 96 million social media followers, as well as its reach across broadcast channels and entertainment outlets.

The partnership will reinforce Allwyn’s position as an international brand driving community impact across the world, in support of its global growth plans.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of initiatives that will support the company’s ambition to be a positive contributor to society globally. With Allwyn and Formula 1® equally committed to empowering fans and local communities, the partnership will give Allwyn the opportunity to utilise the sport’s ever-growing international fan base to celebrate those making positive change, sharing these inspiring stories on a global level.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship . Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 Formula 1® logo, Formula 1®, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1® company. All rights reserved.

Further information about the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, including eligibility criteria and the selection process, can be found on our website: https://www.allwyn.com/responsibility/community-award.

About Del Valle ISD Education Foundation

The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to opening pathways of opportunity for students and educators across the Del Valle Independent School District. Located directly adjacent to major innovation hubs in Southeast Austin, the Foundation mobilizes community partnerships and philanthropic investment to drive academic achievement and long-term economic mobility. Through student scholarships, innovative teaching grants, family support resources, and ground-up workforce development initiatives like “Fast Track,” the Foundation works to ensure that the rapid economic growth in Central Texas translates into shared prosperity for local youth, empowering them to excel in high-wage, cutting-edge careers. For more information, visit https://www.dvisdef.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96b89f9e-40ba-4dc6-a0c4-5701f63cb860



Media enquiries [email protected] Press contacts Formula 1® Press Office E: [email protected] T: @f1media

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001279464