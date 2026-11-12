YYForce (NASDAQ: YFOR) Secures 100+ Outlet Restaurant Staffing Deal Across Singapore

Subsidiary YY Circle Singapore Selected to Supply On-Demand Frontline Workforce Across Major Quick-Service Restaurant Network

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled frontline workforce, robotics, and facility solutions provider, today announced that its subsidiary, YY Circle Singapore, has entered into an agreement to supply part-time frontline staff across a major quick-service restaurant (QSR) operator’s nationwide network of more than 100 outlets in Singapore.

Key Highlights:

Nationwide QSR Footprint: Establishes an island-wide staffing framework covering more than 100 quick-service restaurant locations across Singapore.

Establishes an island-wide staffing framework covering more than 100 quick-service restaurant locations across Singapore. AI-Enabled On-Demand Deployment: Leverages YY Circle’s digital workforce matching platform to manage sourcing, onboarding, and shift allocation during peak trading windows.

Leverages YY Circle’s digital workforce matching platform to manage sourcing, onboarding, and shift allocation during peak trading windows. Scalable Food-Service Expansion: Expands YYForce’s commercial footprint across Singapore’s high-volume food and beverage sector while creating flexible work opportunities island-wide.

Under the terms of the agreement, YY Circle Singapore will serve as a nationwide workforce partner supporting outlet-level staffing requirements across the customer’s entire Singapore network. Deployments are structured on an on-demand basis to address peak trading periods, dynamic shift coverage, and fluctuating operational requirements across individual locations.

Through its digital platform, YY Circle Singapore will manage end-to-end worker sourcing, onboarding, and deployment. The engagement demonstrates the scalability of YYForce’s technology-enabled staffing model across multi-site retail and food-service enterprises.

“Securing a nationwide staffing agreement spanning more than 100 outlets is an important commercial milestone for YY Circle Singapore,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of YYForce. “Our focus is on translating island-wide network coverage into dependable, high-standard execution at every individual location. By pairing our digital workforce coordination capabilities with a deep pool of verified frontline talent, we are helping major food-service operators scale efficiently while creating flexible work opportunities across Singapore.”

The agreement reinforces YYForce’s broader strategy of uniting human talent, AI-enabled workforce coordination, and commercial robotics to optimize frontline operations across high-frequency service industries.

The identity of the customer and specific commercial terms remain confidential. Coverage across the customer’s network does not represent simultaneous staffing deployments at every outlet or a guaranteed minimum volume of assignments.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management provider operating across Asia and beyond. Driven by its mission to transform frontline work through AI, robotics, and integrated workforce solutions, the Company brings together people, intelligent software, and commercial robotics into one connected ecosystem. Its portfolio spans intelligent workforce matching (YY Circle, Yolara AI), digital estate management (24iFM), and service robot deployment, leasing, maintenance, and humanoid robotics development—serving hospitality, facilities management, retail, logistics, and other frontline-driven industries. Guided by its vision to build the future of work where people and intelligent technology thrive together, YYForce helps businesses improve productivity, enhance everyday experiences, and build a smarter, more sustainable workforce. For more information, visit https://www.yyforce.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning anticipated staffing deployments, business opportunities, customer relationships, and YYForce’s strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer staffing demand, worker availability, execution of the agreement, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nationwide coverage under the agreement does not guarantee deployment volumes or revenue. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Website: https://www.yyforce.ai

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