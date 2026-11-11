YYForce Issues US$70 Million Revenue Guidance for FY2026

Outlook implies approximately 22% year-over-year growth from audited FY2025 revenue of US$57.2 million

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled enterprise workforce and robotics technology platform, today issued its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, projecting full-year revenue of US$70.0 million. The outlook represents approximately 22% year-over-year revenue growth compared to audited fiscal year 2025 revenue of US$57.2 million.

The projected US$12.8 million increase in revenue reflects growing enterprise demand for the Company’s proprietary Workforce OS platform, continued commercial robotics deployments, and expanding recurring software-and-service contracts across Southeast Asia, as well as expected contributions from businesses acquired or established in 2026.

Key Financial & Operating Highlights

FY2026 Revenue Guidance: Targeted at US$70.0 million, representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth.

Targeted at US$70.0 million, representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth. FY2025 Revenue Baseline: Audited benchmark of US$57.2 million.

Audited benchmark of US$57.2 million. Projected Revenue Increase: Projected US$12.8 million increase in revenue.

Projected US$12.8 million increase in revenue. Margin Expansion: AI matching algorithms and automated service deployment continue to drive operating leverage across regional operational hubs.

AI matching algorithms and automated service deployment continue to drive operating leverage across regional operational hubs. Balance Sheet Discipline: Funded expansion supported by positive operating cash flow generation and a streamlined capital structure.

Executive Commentary

“Growing the US$57.2 million FY2025 benchmark toward a projected US$70.0 million in FY2026, representing approximately 22% year-over-year growth, reflects continued enterprise adoption of our AI-enabled operating architecture,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. “By embedding proprietary dispatch software and commercial service robotics directly into enterprise workflows, YYForce seeks to deliver cost efficiency to our clients while supporting revenue growth. Based on our current Southeast Asian pipeline, we remain focused on executing our commercial expansion strategy for the remainder of fiscal 2026.”

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services. The Company is developing a future workforce ecosystem integrating human talent, artificial intelligence, humanoid and service robotics, IoT technologies, and digital facility-management platforms.

Through its workforce operations, integrated facility-management capabilities, 24iFM platform, and emerging robotics initiatives, YYForce seeks to support the transition toward technology-enabled, human-and-machine collaborative service delivery.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s projected revenue of US$70.0 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and the anticipated year-over-year growth rate; expected demand for the Company’s workforce, facility management, software and robotics services; the timing and volume of customer contracts and deployments; operating margins and cash flow; and the Company’s strategy, investment priorities and operating objectives.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. Actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors, including, among others, the Company’s history of net losses and the substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern; its ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; and its ability to integrate recently acquired businesses. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended, and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

The revenue guidance reflects management’s current estimates as of the date of this release, has not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s independent auditors, and should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.yyforce.ai

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