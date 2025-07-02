Aggrey Memorial SHS Headmistress Highlights Indiscipline with Seized Items Display at PTA Meeting



Cape coast: Parents were stunned when Mrs. Dorothy Adentwi-Hayford, the headmistress of Aggrey Memorial SHS, displayed seized condoms, pills, and unauthorized items from students during a spirited address at the school’s PTA meeting.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a firm stance against growing indiscipline in the school, Mrs. Adentwi-Hayford placed the confiscated items on the high table as a visual illustration of the moral and disciplinary challenges some students posed. Though she declined to name the culprits, she assured parents that appropriate disciplinary actions, alongside counselling, would be taken.





She clarified that while the majority of students were disciplined, a persistent few continued to exhibit deviant behaviors that undermined the school’s standards. ‘These include sneaking out without exeat, bullying, stealing, truancy, and general apathy towards academic work,’ she said.





More troubling, according to her, was the conduct of some parents who condoned such behaviors. She condemned instances where parents verbally attacked or placed curses on school authorities for disciplining their wards without verifying the facts.





Determined to restore order, Mrs. Adentwi-Hayford announced stricter disciplinary measures, warning that any form of misconduct would not be tolerated as the school strives to move from a category B to a category A institution. She urged parents to take an active interest in their children’s welfare beyond just providing for their material needs.





‘When your children return home with complaints, please investigate. Contact the school before jumping to conclusions,’ she advised. She also called on parents to respect the school’s security protocols, which are designed to protect the students.





Several parents who contributed during the open forum supported the headmistress’ call for tougher discipline, commending her efforts to maintain high standards.

