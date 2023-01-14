African Nations Championship kicks off in Algeria

Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane (C), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe attend the opening ceremony of the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers

ALGIERS, Jan 14 (NNN-Xinhua) — The seventh edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicked off at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki locality, southern Algiers on Friday.

Host Algeria beat Libya 1-0 through Aymen Mahious’ 57th-minute penalty in the tournament opener.

Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane declared the championship open, in the presence of several international sports personalities and big world football names, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino and president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe.

In his opening remarks, Benabderrahmane welcomed all teams and guests to the tournament as he paid tribute to late Nelson Mandela.

The biennial tournament, which was first staged in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire, runs from Jan 13 to Feb 4 this year.

The Nelson Mandela Stadium was almost full as fans attended the opening ceremony with a musical show animated by famous African singers, in addition to a show that displayed the Algerian culture.

On Thursday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune inaugurated the Nelson Mandela Stadium which was named after the late South African President and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in tribute to his legacy.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK