Affluent African investors to feature at the Caribbean Investment Gateway Summit

Basseterre, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Gateway Summit taking place in St. Kitts and Nevis, presents an exclusive opportunity for African high-net-worth individuals (HWNIs) to have a unique experience to ‘connect, celebrate and collaborate’ with like-minded global investors from 11 to 15 May.

Among those confirmed to attend are renowned leaders representing leading sectors in Africa. Notable figures from industries such as telecommunications, finance, energy, and agriculture have registered to participate in this exclusive event.

This remarkable five-day event will offer individuals the chance to gather for networking and interaction with industry leaders, featuring lively workshops, engaging panel discussions, cultural exhibitions, and a firsthand experience of the vibrant spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

These African investors will have the invaluable opportunity to broaden their international networking connections as they join hundreds of global citizens, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from key regions such as America, Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE, and China at the summit. This convergence of diverse perspectives and expertise promises to facilitate cross-border collaborations, foster strategic partnerships, and unlock new avenues for growth and investment on a global scale.

‘Connect, Celebrate, Collaborate’ with economic citizens

This Summit marks a pioneering milestone as the first of its kind globally, attracting African HNWIs, proud local and economic citizens, global investors, C-Suite executives, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, prospective St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) applicants, as well as local CBI Authorised Agents and International Marketing Agents.

Furthermore, each day of the Summit is designed for African investors to immerse themselves in discussions with the St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Government officials and explore the country’s attractions. The detailed agenda includes exhibits, interactive conferences and panel discussions.

African HNWIs can enquire about becoming exhibitors or sponsors of the Summit to connect with other African HNWIs with St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship, acquired through the CBI Programme. This will be a unique opportunity to create new partnerships via projects within the twin-federation and share visionary ideas.

St. Kitts and Nevis is prepared to welcome African HNWIs, entrepreneurs, highly talented Africans, prospective African CBI applicants and C-Suite African businesspeople to the country of possibilities and prosperity.

