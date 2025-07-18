Academia, Industry Back 24-Hour Economy with Innovation



Accra: Academics and industry leaders are urging greater emphasis on entrepreneurship and marketing innovation in delivering Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy. This call was made during the 45th Management Week celebration hosted by the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) at its Legon campus on Wednesday.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event was on the theme: ‘Marketing Innovation and Entrepreneurship as Catalysts for Success in a 24-Hour Economy.’ Speakers stressed that entrepreneurship and marketing innovation are key to helping businesses adapt to consumer needs at all hours, unlock economic opportunities, and drive resilience, competitiveness, and inclusive growth.

Launched on July 2, 2025, the 24-hour economy initiative is a government policy aimed at encouraging businesses and public institutions to operate around the clock in three eight-hour shifts to increase productivity and generate decent employment.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, highlighte

d the urgency for Ghana to align with rapid global technological advancements. ‘The world’s rapid technological evolution demands interventions that support round-the-clock commerce while creating the right atmosphere for consistent value creation and customer-centric approaches to business,’ she said.

Professor Justice Bawole, Dean of UGBS, emphasised embedding entrepreneurship into Ghana’s culture to realise the full benefits of the policy. ‘As a nation, entrepreneurship must be a culture, not an afterthought to make the 24-hour economy implementation yield impact on Ghanaians,’ he said, encouraging the youth to develop innovative solutions that meet societal and industrial needs.

He also outlined UGBS’ commitment to responsive education, referencing the introduction of 15 new market-driven programmes in areas such as entrepreneurship, tax policy, and accounting over the past six years.

Nii Doodu Doodoo, Country Director of the British Council for Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon, stressed the governmen

t’s role in fostering entrepreneurship through institutional collaboration. ‘The government must not leave out entrepreneurship, but provide a network of institutions,’ he said, calling for stronger partnerships with the private sector to support startup growth.

The Management Week celebration served as a platform for deliberating practical strategies to advance Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda and its potential for economic transformation.