YYForce Deploys 11 Commercial Hospitality Robots at Novotel & Mercure Singapore on Stevens

Expands Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) footprint in Singapore’s premier hospitality hub, delivering autonomous fleet delivery, smart lift integration, and operational productivity enhancements.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven workforce management and integrated facility solutions provider, today announced the commercial deployment of an 11-robot autonomous service fleet at the dual-branded Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens complex.

Under the 24-month commercial agreement, YYForce is deploying a specialized fleet of autonomous service robots engineered to streamline intra-hotel logistics, guest room deliveries, and inter-floor service workflows across the property’s extensive hospitality infrastructure. The deployment reflects an ongoing commitment to advancing Physical AI and automation across commercial real estate portfolios.

Key Highlights of the Commercial Deployment:

Scalable Fleet Architecture: An integrated 11-robot service ecosystem operating seamlessly across daily hospitality and housekeeping workflows to enhance guest engagement and reduce routine service transit times.

An integrated 11-robot service ecosystem operating seamlessly across daily hospitality and housekeeping workflows to enhance guest engagement and reduce routine service transit times. Full-Stack Building Automation: End-to-end multi-floor navigation powered by dedicated elevator IoT and API systems integration, allowing the fleet to autonomously call lifts and traverse the multi-tower development.

End-to-end multi-floor navigation powered by dedicated elevator IoT and API systems integration, allowing the fleet to autonomously call lifts and traverse the multi-tower development. Telephony & PBX Ecosystem Connectivity: Seamless interoperability with hotel Private Branch Exchange (PBX) and SIP communication protocols, enabling direct in-room automated guest notifications and real-time operational coordination.

Seamless interoperability with hotel Private Branch Exchange (PBX) and SIP communication protocols, enabling direct in-room automated guest notifications and real-time operational coordination. Commercial RaaS Growth: Highlights the expanding enterprise adoption of YYForce’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) framework, which delivers recurring high-margin service revenue while eliminating capital expenditure barriers for hospitality partners.

“The commercial deployment of our 11-robot autonomous fleet at Novotel and Mercure on Stevens represents a major operational milestone in physical AI and hospitality automation. By integrating advanced multi-floor elevator IoT, communication networks, and fleet robotics into established enterprise workflows, we are actively solving service labor constraints while driving tangible productivity gains. This deployment underscores the accelerating market demand for our integrated RaaS platform across Southeast Asia’s premium hotel assets.”

— Mike Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YYForce Inc.

The 11-unit deployment serves as a commercial blueprint for YYForce’s continued rollout of embodied physical AI and smart automation solutions across commercial hospitality and integrated facility management portfolios throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is an innovative technology enterprise redefining workforce management, integrated facility services, and commercial operations through AI-enabled platforms and autonomous robotics. Leveraging proprietary marketplace tech, intelligent staffing algorithms, and smart robotics deployment, YYForce empowers enterprise clients across hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and commercial real estate to optimize productivity, enhance service delivery, and navigate the future of work.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and expected outcomes of the Company’s humanoid robot deployment; potential hospitality and other applications of humanoid robotics; the Company’s robotics strategy and future robotics services; and the development, commercialization and adoption of humanoid technologies generally.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company’s industry, and other factors that may affect the Company’s financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yyforce.ai

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