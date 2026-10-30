Fundación Reintegra wins F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in Mexico to transform youth social reintegration

Mexico F1® Allwyn Global Community Award

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fundación Reintegra has been named the Mexican winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award at the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2026. The organisation, which for four decades has specialised in violence prevention and adolescent rehabilitation, has been awarded €100,000 from Allwyn, the lottery-led entertainment company. The donation will enable it to support a further 80 adolescents in contact with the justice system to prevent recidivism and facilitate social reintegration.

In Mexico, young people who have come into contact with the justice system face urgent, high-need social challenges that typically receive less visibility and support. Many of these young people face underlying factors such as unresolved trauma, a lack of family support and constructive opportunities. Creating real alternatives for these adolescents and reducing the likelihood of reoffending is a critical challenge affecting local safety and future opportunities.

Fundación Reintegra tackles this issue through a proven model where nine out of ten adolescents who complete its social reintegration programme do not reoffend. The €100,000 donation from Allwyn will allow Reintegra to scale this work, providing 80 adolescents and their families with comprehensive individual and family support, socio-emotional skill development, and work-readiness opportunities to help build a life plan away from violence. A prime example is the initiative’s bakery social enterprise, which trains and employs young people undergoing community reintegration in artisanal baking and pastry production, equipping them with technical skills, formal work experience, and practical employability.

The organisation’s relationship with Formula 1® is already established through a practical connection to the Grand Prix. The FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO currently supports Reintegra’s vocational programme by purchasing bread from their bakery for use in its hospitality areas, demonstrating how race operations help drive positive social impact in the local community.

Jan Karas, CEO at Allwyn Hellas and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: “Our goal with the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award is to drive a meaningful, lasting impact in local communities around the world. Fundación Reintegra exemplifies this commitment to transformative change, and we are proud to support their vital work where it matters most.”

Margarita Pérez Rocha, Chair of Fundación Reintegra’s Board of Directors, said: “We are thrilled to have won the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award. It is crucial to create real opportunities and provide at-risk young people with the tools they need to make different choices and build a different future. To reduce violence and build safer communities, we must address its causes and invest in prevention, socio-emotional development, and opportunities that help build a life away from violence. This donation from Allwyn will help us do exactly that for so many more adolescents and their families who need our support.”

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1 and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, added: “At Formula 1, we’re focussed on creating meaningful impact in the markets where we race. Fundación Reintegra represents a perfect alignment with this vision. The Mexican Grand Prix already support their incredible work-readiness programme by purchasing their bread for our Grand Prix hospitality, and we are thrilled to further champion their bold, strategic efforts to help young people build a sustainable future.”

Fundación Reintegra is the sixth non-profit to be recognised by the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in 2026. This follows the Canadian charity La Tablée des Chefs; Austrian non-profit Sindbad Mentoring; the British Starlight Children’s Foundation; Dutch charity Spieren voor Spieren; and the recent winner in Austin, the Del Valle ISD Education Foundation. Another organisation will be recognised at the final Grand Prix race location this season in Las Vegas. After all the season’s winners have been announced, Formula 1® fans will have the chance to cast their vote on their favourite winning initiatives as part of Allwyn’s plan to bring fans closer to the programme.

Notes to editors

About Allwyn

Allwyn AG is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

About Allwyn’s partnership with Formula 1®

The multi-year partnership with Formula 1® represents a drive towards increased global awareness for Allwyn, with the sport’s 24 races across the globe, 750 million fans, and 96 million social media followers, as well as its reach across broadcast channels and entertainment outlets.

The partnership will reinforce Allwyn’s position as an international brand driving community impact across the world, in support of its global growth plans.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of initiatives that will support the company’s ambition to be a positive contributor to society globally. With Allwyn and Formula 1® equally committed to empowering fans and local communities, the partnership will give Allwyn the opportunity to utilise the sport’s ever-growing international fan base to celebrate those making positive change, sharing these inspiring stories on a global level.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship . Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1® logo, F1® Formula 1® logo, Formula 1®, F1®, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1® company. All rights reserved.

Further information about the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, including eligibility criteria and the selection process, can be found on our website: https://www.allwyn.com/responsibility/community-award .

About Fundación Reintegra

Fundación Reintegra is a civil society organisation with more than 40 years of experience in violence prevention and the social reintegration of adolescents. Through a comprehensive, proven, and measured model, Reintegra works with adolescents and their families to strengthen socio-emotional skills, family and community relationships, and access to educational, employment, and personal development opportunities.

Reintegra’s work demonstrates that social reintegration can produce sustainable results and that, by strengthening the capacities of adolescents and their families, it is possible to prevent violence, reduce reoffending, and build safer communities. For more information, visit: www.reintegra.org.mx

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/871fa5d5-5eb6-4d16-b0c1-ef77ebfd24a4





Media enquiries [email protected] Press contacts Formula 1® Press Office E: [email protected] T: @F1media Fundación Reintegra Jazmin Fajardo E: [email protected] T: +52 55 2653 3419

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