Three Young Ghanaian Photographers to Showcase Work at Polish Exhibition



Accra: Three young Ghanaian photographers are set to participate in an exhibition tour to Poland from May 22 to June 4. The tour will be led by Mr. Thomas Fynn, a well-known photographer, aiming to display collections of pictures that highlight Ghanaian culture, traditions, and heritage.





According to Ghana News Agency, this exhibition will offer the photographers the chance to handle and operate expensive mirrorless cameras, a valuable experience for their professional growth. The participants, Ms. Mary Ama Odurowaa Sarkodie, Ms. Ernestina Fynn, and Mr. Thomas Fynn, will visit Polish cities such as Krak³w and Warsaw to explore Polish cultural heritage while promoting that of Ghana.





Mr. Fynn, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of FynnExhibits, a photography organization focused on tourism promotion, shared this information during a courtesy visit to Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Tourism Minister. The visit was to express gratitude for her support and inform her about the upcoming photography exhibition. Additionally, four albums of photo collections by Mr. Wojciech Zaremba, a renowned Polish photographer in Ghana, were presented to the Minister.





Mr. Fynn praised the Minister for her efforts in promoting photography and expressed that the tour would significantly impact the participants’ professional development. He emphasized the opportunity for the photographers to gain experience with advanced camera technology, which could be transformative for their work.





Mr. Theophilus Seth Opoku, a freelance photographer and Managing Director of PCC Organic Oil Ltd, described the exhibition tour as a Ghana-Poland photographic collaboration, an innovative initiative led by Mr. Zaremba. The tour will also include an inter-country cooking exhibition featuring traditional cuisines, showcasing dishes like yam with garden egg-stew. The photographers plan to present their collections on television and discuss their work and experiences.





Madam Gomashie commended Mr. Fynn for his commitment to mentoring young talent and noted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s goals of enhancing the photography sector for employment and growth. She expressed hope that the exhibition would create opportunities for other young photographers.





The expenses for travel, accommodation, and other activities will be covered by Mr. Wojciech Zaremba.

