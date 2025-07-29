The Dream of a Modern Ehi Will Be Realized – MCE Assures



Ketu north: Ketu North MCE Rev. Martin Amenaki has assured residents that the long-standing vision of transforming Ehi into a modern, well-connected community will be realized during President John Dramani Mahama’s administration. Speaking at the official launch of the 2025 Ehi Nutome Gali Za Festival, Rev. Amenaki stated that the transformation will be anchored on the rehabilitation and construction of key roads linking Ehi to surrounding communities. These road projects would improve transportation, stimulate economic activity, and enhance access to essential services.





According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Amenaki disclosed that contractors have already inspected road networks in the area earmarked for construction, signaling progress toward implementation. He emphasized that infrastructure development, especially roads, will serve as a catalyst for investment, modernization, and the fulfillment of the people’s aspirations. Additionally, Rev. Amenaki revealed that several young people from Ehi and Weta are currently benefiting from government youth employment initiatives. Some are undergoing training under the Community Police Assistants (CPA) program in Ho, while others are enrolled in the Community Fire Service training in Kyebi. He urged more youth to apply for available opportunities under the Community Health and Community Prisons modules.





In the education sector, the MCE announced that four basic schools-Gbegbekorfe, Adrume, Adzinukorfe, and Tadzi-will be added to the National School Feeding Programme in the next academic year. He described the initiative as vital for improving school attendance and pupil nutrition in underserved areas.





Responding to the MCE’s remarks, the Paramount Chief and President of the Weta Traditional Council, Torgbui Akpo Ashiakpor VI, expressed frustration over repeated delays in road construction. He declared that if the government fails to construct the roads to Weta and Ehi, the chiefs of Weta will form their own political party to contest them, highlighting that the roads are long overdue and that the people have suffered enough. He emphasized that improved roads would ease movement for traders, students, and healthcare users, thereby boosting local development.





Prof. Evershed Amuzu, Director of the Language Centre at the University of Ghana and chairman for the occasion, called on the people of Ehi and surrounding communities to support the festival’s development agenda. He outlined three key objectives of this year’s celebration: Market Promotion by enhancing the visibility and commercial value of Ehi’s Gali products, Market Redevelopment by reconstructing the Ehi Market to become a vibrant trading hub, and Community-led Projects by mobilizing resources for local initiatives such as street lighting, library development, water and sanitation, and rehabilitation of the Ehi Health Centre. Prof. Amuzu stated that charity begins at home and that more support from corporate and government bodies will be attracted when there is initiative and commitment to local development.





The festival launch brought together traditional leaders, community members, development partners, and government officials, all united in their vision of a transformed Ehi.

