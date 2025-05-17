Tema MCE Initiates Emergency Repairs on Deplorable Harbour Road



Tema: Madam Ebi Bright, the newly confirmed Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has initiated an emergency plan to rehabilitate the deplorable harbour road.





According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Bright, only a few days into her tenure, led a team of engineers from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to begin an emergency repair project on a 300-metre stretch of the road. This stretch is part of the Tema Harbour road, also known as the ‘Akosombo Road.’





The emergency repairs are focused on the most degraded portion of the road, which is situated at the lowest point along the entire stretch. The primary aim of these repairs is to provide immediate relief to the large number of drivers and commuters who rely on the Harbour Road daily.





The road is a vital route for transporting goods from the Tema Port, but it has significant trenches that make it difficult and hazardous for haulage trucks to navigate. This condition raises concerns among motorists about potential serious accidents, such as trucks overturning.





Madam Bright also announced additional plans to desilt the drains along the remaining two-kilometre road leading to the Tema Motorway interchange. This effort aims to improve water drainage, particularly with the impending rainy season.





The project underscores the MCE’s commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for Tema’s residents.

