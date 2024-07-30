Tegbi: Assemblymember, others support beach clean-up initiative



Mr Shugah Mawuli Anthonio, the Assembly member for Tegbi Afedome Electoral Area, and other natives from Tegbi in the Anloga District have donated some working tools to the various Beach Committees along the coast.

Working tools, aimed at promoting good sanitation, including standing brooms, rakes, spades, and others were donated to the various beach committees including, the Tegbi Landing Beach Enforcement Committee (LBEC) and Chief fishermen in the area.

Mr Anthonio told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the donation that the support was aimed at making sure the beaches remained clean.

‘We realised our golden sand beach is a significant asset to us and it must be handled with care, so the initiative is to protect its integrity,’

He also pledged to uphold sanitation and health issues in his area, indicating that the sand and the beach constituted a major tourist asset for them.

‘I shall make sure I empower the various groups at the beach always to keep it clean to promote good health and proper

sanitation at the seashores.’

Wordi Agboado, the Chief fisherman, who received the items, thanked the donors and promised to utilize them for their intended purpose.

According to the donors, the gesture would be extended to other Electoral Areas such as Ashiata and Agbedrafor in subsequent donations.

Source: Ghana News Agency