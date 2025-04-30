Sightsavers Workshop Promotes Disability Inclusion in Environmental Organisations

Accra: Sightsavers Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), has conducted a training workshop to enhance disability inclusion within environmental organisations.

According to Ghana News Agency, the training in Accra is part of a two-year European Union-funded project titled ‘Strengthening Civil Society Representation of Women with Disabilities in Ghana.’ The project aims to build the capacity of grassroots organisations that champion disability rights, with a focus on supporting women with disabilities.

The initiative seeks to foster collaboration between disability-focused organisations and other sectors, particularly environmental organisations, to promote disability-inclusive practices and policies. The workshop gathered 45 participants from various stakeholders, including civil society groups focused on environmental and climate change issues, women’s rights organisations, youth groups engaged in environmental advocacy, and government agencies such as NADMO, the Forestry Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

Participants were introduced to key thematic areas like disability programming, effective engagement with persons with disabilities, legal frameworks on disability rights, understanding physical and attitudinal barriers, proper use of disability-related terminologies, and the concepts of inclusion, segregation, and integration.

Feedback from the event indicated that attendees gained a better understanding of how to mainstream disability inclusion in their work and ensure the active participation of persons with disabilities in programmes and policy development. Mr. Samson Addo, Programme Manager for Sightsavers International Ghana, emphasized the need for collective responsibility in creating inclusive environments across all sectors.

Facilitators from the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, including Becky Nunoo, Bismark Amo, and Dorcas Mensah, emphasized the necessity for intentional action. They encouraged participants to implement inclusive strategies in their operations and ensure the consistent representation of persons with disabilities in environmental and climate action efforts.