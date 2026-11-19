CAIRO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 17, “Charm of Masks: Dialogue of Civilizations,” an event held as part of the series for the 2026 “China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges,” took place in Cairo, Egypt. Co-hosted by Guizhou Radio and Television Station and the China Cultural Center in Cairo, and organized by the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, the event marked the first time that intangible cultural heritage masks of Guizhou’s Dixi and Nuo operas were brought together for an exhibition in Africa. Distinguished guests attended the event and delivered speeches, including Zhang Yi, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and Director of the China Cultural Center in Cairo; Ali El-Hefny, Vice Chairman of the Egypt-China Friendship Association; Ms. Shema, representative of the Secretary-General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Culture; and Dr. Venus Fouad, Undersecretary at Egypt’s Ministry of Culture.

“Charm of Masks: Dialogue of Civilizations” event site

Focusing on the three keywords of “culture,” “vitality,” and “the times,” He Yunjiang, Director-General of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, introduced Egyptian audiences to Guizhou’s scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, and contemporary vitality, while extending an invitation to local Egyptian media outlets, cultural and creative teams, and other partners.

In his speech, Ali El-Hefny stated that the themed event “Charm of Masks: Dialogue of Civilizations” was an illuminating endeavor that helps build a bridge for deeper communication between various regions of China and Egypt.

During the event, inheritors of Guizhou’s Dixi opera gave live performances, allowing on-site audiences to directly experience the charm of this ancient folk opera. In addition, a themed exchange event titled “Ancient Civilizations: Cultural Transmission and Dissemination” was held.

More than 40 masks used in Guizhou’s Dixi and Nuo operas were exhibited that day. In addition, held on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China–Egypt diplomatic relations, the event served as a two-way interaction that enhanced mutual understanding, opening a window for dialogue among cultural, media, and youth groups from both sides, and creating new space for the two sides to expand people-to-people and cultural cooperation across multiple fields.

Source：

Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province

www.gzascm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28d389b4-defa-4863-b70f-7805cd0e30f7

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