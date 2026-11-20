CGTN published an article on Peng Liyuan’s cultural engagement with spouses of APEC leaders and representatives in Shenzhen. Highlighting the role of cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding, the article showcased how traditional Lingnan art forms and a series of cultural events during APEC China 2026 are bringing people from different economies closer. The article also explores how greater understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultures can build bonds among APEC economies, laying a stronger foundation for the establishment of an Asia-Pacific community.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a group of children delivered a lively performance of the traditional Xingshi (lion awakening), Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and spouses of the leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, witnessed how centuries-old art forms from southern China’s Guangdong Province are being passed down to a new generation, keeping these cultural traditions vibrant and alive.

On Thursday in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, Peng and the group of international guests visited a cultural exhibition at the Shenzhen Bay Culture Square. The exhibition showcased the region’s distinctive cultural heritage, from national intangible cultural heritage such as Xingshi and Yingge, to delicate artifacts and digital presentations of local arcade streets, all displaying the unique flavors of China’s Lingnan culture.

Located in southern China, Lingnan is known for its rich cultural heritage that reflects the traditional Chinese wisdom of living in harmony with nature. By showcasing its own heritage, China is also inviting other countries and regions to join the cultural exchange and foster mutual understanding with each other.

Cultural exchange: a bridge to greater cooperation

Understanding one another across national borders often begins with understanding each other’s cultures.

Peng has emphasized this idea on several occasions. In a 2021 interview with UNESCO Courier magazine, she stressed the importance of educating future generations to understand other countries and peoples, respect cultural diversity and recognize their right to choose their own paths of development and ways of life. In doing so, different civilizations can appreciate each other’s beauty while valuing their own and achieve common development, she said.

This idea is reflected in several cultural exchange events organized as part of APEC China 2026.

One example is the special exhibition “China Through Its Intangible Heritage,” which features more than 200 works spanning traditional Chinese paintings, calligraphy, sculptures, ceramics, textiles and bronze art, and showcases the beauty of Chinese aesthetics and the craftsmanship behind its rich cultural heritage.

Beyond demonstrating its own culture, China has also invited musicians from China, Russia, the United States, Australia and Singapore, all members of APEC economies to come together in an event called “Hear Every Voice,” for musicians to share their creative inspirations and explore connections between different cultures.

Through such events, China not only showcases its cultural heritage to the world but also offers a platform for communication and dialogue across cultures, laying a solid foundation for cooperation built on knowledge and mutual appreciation.

While understanding each other’s backgrounds can lay the grounds for friendship, those bonds grow stronger through continued engagement and close cooperation. The same holds for building strong partnerships across the Asia-Pacific community.

In his speech at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building an Asia-Pacific community characterized by solidarity and mutual assistance, openness and integration, enterprise and innovation, as well as inclusive development.

To advance this vision, China will continue to deepen cooperation among APEC economies and expand cultural exchanges – an effort that also aligns with China’s broader commitment under the Global Civilization Initiative to promote tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-11-19/How-cultural-exchanges-build-a-close-Asia-Pacific-community-1ScMKLIdOKs/p.html

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