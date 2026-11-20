DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and WUHU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEPAS, Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, officially launched in the Middle East with a brand event in Dubai themed “Elegance Unbound” on November 18. The event brought together the LEPAS L8, L6 and L4 for their first joint showcase in the Gulf, with the L8 PHEV set to lead the brand’s market rollout across Middle Eastern markets.

“Elegance transcends boundaries while reflecting local cultures. Through design, we connect different aesthetic perspectives; through technology, we bring confidence and peace of mind. We look forward to working with people across the Middle East to make elegance part of everyday life,” said Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS.

Building Local Connections Across the Middle East

LEPAS plans to establish lasting customer relationships through localized products, sales and service networks, and lifestyle collaborations. The L8 PHEV has completed 10,000 kilometres of road testing across several Gulf countries, combining a spacious cabin and extended range for daily commutes, intercity travel and longer road trips. The L4 will focus on agile urban mobility, while the L6 will offer intelligent technology and everyday comfort. All three will launch in phases across Gulf markets.

Over the next two years, LEPAS plans six models spanning A–D segments, including plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains, with future launches tailored to local market needs and customer lifestyles.

Working with regional partners, LEPAS will expand its sales and after-sales network, giving customers access to vehicle experiences, purchasing services and ongoing support. A Jebel Ali parts warehouse will serve six Gulf countries, targeting a 48-hour response to spare-parts requests. Partnerships with regional creators and automotive media, participation in platforms including EV WORLD, and customer experiences in shopping and lifestyle destinations will strengthen local engagement.

Making Elegance Unbound a Local Experience

Following launches in Southeast Asia and Europe in 2026, LEPAS’s Middle East entry advances its global expansion. “Elegance Unbound” expresses a balance between consistent global design and quality standards and the cultural identities of individual markets. By listening to local customers and embracing different perspectives, LEPAS aims to create an expression of elegance that feels distinctive to each market while remaining true to its global identity.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space – transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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