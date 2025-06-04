President Mahama Directs Road Ministry to Prioritize, Complete Maaban-Goaso Highway Project



Goaso: President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to prioritize the completion of the Maaban-Goaso highway in the Ahafo Region. The President described that particular stretch as a crucial link that would facilitate trade and commerce across the region. Additionally, President Mahama said Goaso, Kenyasi, and Acherensua Town roads would be upgraded to support urban growth and improve transport safety, saying modern traffic lights would also be installed to improve public security and safety.





According to Ghana News Agency, the President gave the directive when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of the Ahafo Region at Goaso, as part of his ‘Thank Your Tour’ of the Ahafo Region. As part of the government’s flagship ‘big push’ infrastructure programme, President Mahama said construction work on the Acherensua-Ntotroso-Atronie-Sunyani highway would commence soon.





He said the programme also targeted the construction of the Kasapin-Bediako-Kukuom-Sankore road, worrying that construction work on the Gambia Number One-Kyeremasu Road which was started by his government in 2016 was abandoned, left to deteriorate. President Mahama said that particular stretch was dear to his heart and promised to ensure that construction work resumed and completed.





He added work would soon commence on the construction of a new regional hospital for Ahafo, as he promised in the Election 2024 campaign.

