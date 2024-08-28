NDC will revitalise economy, cut corruption – Asiedu Nketia



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to revitalise Ghana’s economic downturn and ruthlessly cut corruption if his party is elected to power.

‘We will not tolerate any form of corruption and mismanagement of public funds. Our party is committed to transparency and accountability, and we will work tirelessly to restore the economy to its former glory,’ he said.

He further stated that his government would pursue massive job creation, improve infrastructure, and ensure that every Ghanaian had access to quality education and healthcare.

Mr Asiedu Nketia made this statement at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, as part of a 5-day tour in the region.

He warned that public officials who were found guilty of misappropriating state funds would face the full force of the law and be prosecuted.

Mr Asiedu Nkatia stated that in Ghana currently, majority of the population were facing various forms of hardships, except for a few

people who were enjoying themselves.

He said although the ruling NPP had been complaining that the alternative (NDC) was frightening, ‘I would want to emphasise unequivocally that the alternative is terrifying for wrongdoers.’

‘If you are clean of wrongdoing, you will go free; however, if you are found to have committed wrongdoing, particularly embezzlement of state funds, we will deal with you appropriately,’ he added.

Mr Asiedu Nketia urged the voting public to vote out the NPP government, advising them against prioritising the ‘skirt and blouse’ vote, which could hinder the growth of their respective communities if the NDC took power without their Member of Parliament.

He expressed worry that Ghana’s economic troubles were sparked by a cedi currency crisis, surging inflation, and debt payment costs due to mismanagement.

The NDC’s National Chairman, described Ghana’s economic woes as internal and self-inflicted, with corruption being the main root cause, but said despite some improvements in 2023, the

country’s economic challenges had lingered, with inflation still high, sluggish growth, and mounting public debt.

Again, the Ghana cedi continued to fall against major trading currencies like the US dollar, casting doubt on the country’s long-term economic prospects.

Mr Asiedu Nketia assured the people that Mr John Dramani Mahama would revitalise the economy by implementing innovative and practical measures, including implementing a 24-hour economy and creating a bank for women.

He would also cut government spending by reducing the number of ministers to 60 or even less, eliminate excessive and unlawful port and shipping fees as well as set up an annual Chief Executive Officer’s dialogue with the President.

Mr Asiedu Nketia further promised that an NDC government would uphold accountability and openness to curb corruption in the public sector and safeguard the rights and interests of Ghanaians.

He cautioned voters against allowing themselves to be bought with money to vote for a specific political party,

otherwise the country would move from bad to worse.

The NDC’s National Chairman is embarking on a five-day tour of 15 constituencies in the Eastern region to garner support and votes for the Party in the upcoming Election 2024.

Source: Ghana News Agency